ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara hails goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after contract extension

Football News Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara hails goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after contract extension
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has heaped praise on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following the shot-stopper's decision to extend his stay with the club.

Asare has committed to a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Accra-based side until 2027.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a standout debut season with the Phobians, earning a call-up to the Black Stars during the March international break.

He featured in Ghana's World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures.

Coach Ouattara expressed his delight at Asare’s contract renewal, emphasizing the player’s discipline and importance to the team.

“I am very happy Benjamin Asare is staying with us for two more seasons,” said Ouattara.

“To stabilize the goalkeeping department, we need a goalkeeper who is disciplined. We need him," he added.

In the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, Asare has kept 13 clean sheets in 20 appearances, conceding just eight goals—further justifying the club’s decision to retain him.

Asare is expected to be in goal when Hearts of Oak take on Vision FC in a Matchday 27 fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

17 hours ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

17 hours ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

18 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

18 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

18 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

19 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

19 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

19 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

19 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line