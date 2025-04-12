Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara hails goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after contract extension

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has heaped praise on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following the shot-stopper's decision to extend his stay with the club.

Asare has committed to a new two-year deal, keeping him at the Accra-based side until 2027.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a standout debut season with the Phobians, earning a call-up to the Black Stars during the March international break.

He featured in Ghana's World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar, keeping clean sheets in both fixtures.

Coach Ouattara expressed his delight at Asare’s contract renewal, emphasizing the player’s discipline and importance to the team.

“I am very happy Benjamin Asare is staying with us for two more seasons,” said Ouattara.

“To stabilize the goalkeeping department, we need a goalkeeper who is disciplined. We need him," he added.

In the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, Asare has kept 13 clean sheets in 20 appearances, conceding just eight goals—further justifying the club’s decision to retain him.

Asare is expected to be in goal when Hearts of Oak take on Vision FC in a Matchday 27 fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.