Bechem United not under pressure ahead of Kotoko clash – Assistant coach Osei Wire

Bechem United assistant coach, Seth Osei Wire, insists his side is under no pressure as they gear up to face Asante Kotoko in their upcoming league encounter.

The Hunters will travel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday for their Matchday 27 fixture, which is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Speaking to the club’s media team ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Osei Wire emphasized that his squad is fully focused and well-prepared.

“There is no pressure on us," he said. "This is not a game that should put pressure on us. We know they are a big club, and we know it’s important to prepare well for this game. That’s all.

"We need to play a good game, and we are doing everything to ensure we cause an upset over there,” he added.

Bechem United currently sit 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points after 25 matches.