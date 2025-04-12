ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024/25 GPL: Bechem United target top four finish

Football News 2024/25 GPL: Bechem United target top four finish
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Bechem United assistant coach Osei Wire has set a clear target for his side as the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season nears its climax: a place in the top four.

The Hunters currently sit 7th on the league table with 39 points after 25 matches, boasting 12 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses so far this campaign.

Ahead of their Matchday 27 showdown against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Wire expressed confidence in the team’s ambition to break into the league’s upper tier.

“With our target for the season, it won’t be bad if we finish in the top four. Chasing the title we know will be very difficult,” he said.

Wire also acknowledged the challenge posed by Kotoko, who are unbeaten in their last four matches and have maintained a solid home record in recent weeks.

“Kotoko in the last four matches haven’t lost a game, and we are preparing very well for the game," he said.

"They have not lost a game at home in the last five matches, but we are hoping for the best and we know it’s possible to get a point from that match,” he added.

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

16 hours ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

16 hours ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

17 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

17 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

17 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

18 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

18 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

18 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

18 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line