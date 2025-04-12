2024/25 GPL: Bechem United target top four finish

Bechem United assistant coach Osei Wire has set a clear target for his side as the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season nears its climax: a place in the top four.

The Hunters currently sit 7th on the league table with 39 points after 25 matches, boasting 12 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses so far this campaign.

Ahead of their Matchday 27 showdown against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Wire expressed confidence in the team’s ambition to break into the league’s upper tier.

“With our target for the season, it won’t be bad if we finish in the top four. Chasing the title we know will be very difficult,” he said.

Wire also acknowledged the challenge posed by Kotoko, who are unbeaten in their last four matches and have maintained a solid home record in recent weeks.

“Kotoko in the last four matches haven’t lost a game, and we are preparing very well for the game," he said.

"They have not lost a game at home in the last five matches, but we are hoping for the best and we know it’s possible to get a point from that match,” he added.

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.