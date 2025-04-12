Benjamin Asare deserves his contract extension - Hearts of Oak PRO, Kwame Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's Communications Director, Opare Addo, has revealed that the club extended Benjamin Asare’s contract due to his exceptional performances both for the club and on the international stage.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027, despite significant interest from Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

“Everything that he brings on board as a goalkeeper made it very necessary for us to engage him for a contract extension,” Addo told Asempa FM.

Since his arrival from Great Olympics in early 2024, Asare has established himself as a key player in the Ghana Premier League.

His rise has been further bolstered by stellar performances for the Black Stars, including a memorable debut in a 5-0 victory over Chad and a clean sheet in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

These impressive displays have earned Asare the position of first-choice goalkeeper for the national team, ahead of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.

Asare is set to retain his starting spot when Hearts of Oak face Vision FC today at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.