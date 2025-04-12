ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jordan Ayew: "There’s still more to come from me and Andre"

Football News Jordan Ayew: There’s still more to come from me and Andre
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew says he and his older brother, Andre Ayew, still have more to offer both on and off the pitch.

With over 300 Premier League appearances under his belt, the Leicester City forward remains driven to keep making his family—especially their legendary father, Abedi Pele—proud.

Speaking to the Premier League website, Jordan reflected on the weight of expectation that comes with being the sons of one of Africa’s greatest footballers.

"My dad has done a lot, for not only me, but for my whole family," the Leicester City striker told the Premier League website.

"There's still more to come from us, and hopefully we can give them more moments to enjoy," he added.

Despite the pressure, both Jordan and Andre have forged impressive careers, representing Ghana on the biggest stages, including multiple FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

16 hours ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

16 hours ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

17 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

17 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

17 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

18 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

18 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

18 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

18 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line