Jordan Ayew: "There’s still more to come from me and Andre"

Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew says he and his older brother, Andre Ayew, still have more to offer both on and off the pitch.

With over 300 Premier League appearances under his belt, the Leicester City forward remains driven to keep making his family—especially their legendary father, Abedi Pele—proud.

Speaking to the Premier League website, Jordan reflected on the weight of expectation that comes with being the sons of one of Africa’s greatest footballers.

"My dad has done a lot, for not only me, but for my whole family," the Leicester City striker told the Premier League website.

"There's still more to come from us, and hopefully we can give them more moments to enjoy," he added.

Despite the pressure, both Jordan and Andre have forged impressive careers, representing Ghana on the biggest stages, including multiple FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.