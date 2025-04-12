Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara calls for support ahead of Vision FC clash

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, is calling on fans to rally behind the team ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League encounter against Vision FC.

The Phobians are set to face the league newcomers at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Matchday 27 of the 2024/25 season.

Following a much-needed victory that ended a four-game winless streak, Ouattara is hoping the supporters will turn out in large numbers to back the team as they push for another vital win.

"At Hearts of Oak, we don't brag. We are going to Tema to get the maximum points against Vision FC," he said.

"I just call on the fans to come and support the team," he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.