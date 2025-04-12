ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara calls for support ahead of Vision FC clash

Football News Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara calls for support ahead of Vision FC clash
SAT, 12 APR 2025

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, is calling on fans to rally behind the team ahead of their crucial Ghana Premier League encounter against Vision FC.

The Phobians are set to face the league newcomers at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Matchday 27 of the 2024/25 season.

Following a much-needed victory that ended a four-game winless streak, Ouattara is hoping the supporters will turn out in large numbers to back the team as they push for another vital win.

"At Hearts of Oak, we don't brag. We are going to Tema to get the maximum points against Vision FC," he said.

"I just call on the fans to come and support the team," he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

15 hours ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

16 hours ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

16 hours ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

17 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

17 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

17 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

18 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

18 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

18 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

18 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line