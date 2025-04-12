ModernGhana logo
Vision FC: Nana Agyemang concerned over poor finishing ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

SAT, 12 APR 2025

Vision FC head coach Nana Agyemang has voiced his concern over his team's continued struggles in front of goal as they prepare to face Hearts of Oak in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter.

The matchday 27 fixture is set to take place at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in what promises to be a keenly contested clash in the ongoing 2024/25 season.

In an interview with the club's media team, Agyemang lamented his side's failure to capitalize on the numerous scoring chances they create during matches.

"I don't think there is any team here in Ghana that we have played and not created chances, but we are not taking our chances", he said.

Looking ahead, Agyemang revealed plans to work on his players' confidence and technical ability in front of goal.

"So what we are going to do going forward is to give them that confidence and teach them the technique and help them to be more composed in front of goal."

Vision FC lost the reverse fixture against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier in the season, but Agyemang is optimistic about his team’s chances this time around.

"I know we are going to create chances against Hearts of Oak, it's a must. Just like we did in the first game, we are going to do the same.

"The biggest bullet lies in the fact that we are not converting our chances. So hopefully we are able to convert, if we convert, I think we are going to take the three points," he added.

Vision FC currently sit 14th on the league table with 28 points, and a win against Hearts of Oak could provide a much-needed boost in their push to avoid relegation.

Kick off for the for game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

