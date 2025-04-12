Kingsley Braye nets hat-trick as Medeama thrash Dreams FC 4-0

Medeama SC turned on the style on Friday night with a commanding 4-0 victory over Dreams FC at the TNA Stadium, led by a sensational hat-trick from Kingsley Braye.

The in-form striker was unstoppable, netting twice with headers in the first half before coolly converting a penalty in the second to seal his first-ever Premier League treble. His heroics brought Dreams FC’s five-game unbeaten streak to a screeching halt and reignited Medeama’s push for the title.

Braye broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a thunderous header, then added his second in added time of the first half with another aerial finish. He completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute from the spot, making it 3-0 and putting the game firmly beyond Dreams FC’s reach.

Mubarik Yussif wrapped up the rout in the 88th minute with a second penalty, rounding off a dominant performance by the Mauve and Yellow.

Notably, Braye’s hat-trick is the first ever scored at the newly refurbished Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium and is a testament to his rising influence in Medeama’s season.

The emphatic win propels Medeama into fifth place on the league table with 41 points—just five points behind leaders Asante Kotoko with eight games to go. Dreams FC, on the other hand, slide down the table as their recent good form takes a hit.