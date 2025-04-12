'Henry is my reference' – Forest's Elanga on his best season yet

Anthony Elanga raised his arms in an almost apologetic manner.

The winger had just fired Nottingham Forest into the lead against former side Manchester United after a dazzling 70-yard run.

But the Swede elected not to celebrate out of respect for the team he joined at the age of 12.

That is despite Elanga's left-footed finish being the reward of hours of hard work in his own time.

"During lockdown I trained a lot on my left foot," Elanga told Football Focus' Dion Dublin.

"I trained for eight months just on my left foot. Constantly, just hitting the ball left foot, left foot, left foot!"

Elanga left his hometown in Malmo, Sweden to join United in 2012 and made his debut for the club in May 2021.

He scored four goals in 55 appearances for before joining Forest in a £15m deal in 2023.

With six goals and eight assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season, the 22-year-old is enjoying his best season to date - a feat the Sweden international puts down to studying the flexibility of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

"I always use the reference of Thierry Henry," continued Elanga. "I think he was really good at that, playing on the wing, up front, striker.

"I want to be able to add different traits to my game and be an unpredictable player."

The improvement in Elanga's game should come as no surprise, given he hired his own coach for individual work four years ago.

"I always said the best investment you can do is in yourself, it's in your body, because it is yourself that is going to get you to where you want to go," said Elanga.

"Why not invest in yourself? Maximise everything you can do, try and make sure you are in the best shape, best form always available. Availability is the best ability."

If Elanga's season has been impressive, Forest's has been even better.

With seven matches to go in the Premier League, the two-time European Cup winners are in third and on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Nuno Espirito Santo guided Forest to safety last season following his appointment in December 2023 and has taken the side to new heights this term.

"The manager is fantastic, his man-management is second to none. The fact he can speak so many languages already helps the team in itself," said Elanga, who speaks four languages.

"For him to have a proper pre-season, with all the players, all the new players, getting to know them, and him laying down the foundations for the way he wants to play this season, that really helped the team.

"It has been showing the way we are on the pitch. I think we have one of the best defences in the league.

"We are really clinical up front as well. Chris Wood! It's all adding up. He believes in us and we believe in him, and when you have that two working together, you become unstoppable."

With England earning an additional Champions League spot next season, Forest's chances of qualifying have improved.

Elanga is one of the few players within the Forest squad to have played Champions League football in the past.

"It's a competition that everyone wants a part of," the Swede said.

"I have played in it, Callum [Hudson-Odoi] played in it, others too.

"I was really young at that time, now I have matured even more so to be able to play in that competition now would feel even more special. To do it with this team, that would be amazing."