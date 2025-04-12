Grealish & Foden don't 'feel good' after derby incidents

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden and Jack Grealish do not "feel good" after incidents involving fans at the Manchester derby, but believes it is a societal problem rather than blaming Manchester United.

Earlier this week, a 20-year-old man was charged with assault after Grealish was allegedly slapped as he walked into the Old Trafford tunnel following Sunday's 0-0 draw.

Fellow England international Foden also had to deal with derogatory chants about his mother by United fans during the first half, which Guardiola later said showed "a lack of class".

United have privately condemned the chants but the Football Association has decided not to charge the club.

Asked how Grealish and Foden were feeling, Guardiola said: "He doesn't feel good but we move forward.

"It's a crazy world. Nobody is away from that.

"It's not about United, it's not a problem of a specific club or department in world football. It's beyond that person. It happens everywhere."

Foden is a doubt for City's home Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (12:30 BST) after picking up an ankle injury at Old Trafford.

City, currently sixth in the table, remain without the injured Erling Haaland, Rodri, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.