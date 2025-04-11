We will secure the maximum points against Vision FC - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his team’s determination to secure all three points in their upcoming clash with Vision FC.

The Phobians will face the newly promoted side on Sunday in the Matchday 27 fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Annor Walker, the Technical Director of Vision FC, has warned that the match will be completed in 25 minutes, emphasizing the need for focus.

However, Ouattara remains confident ahead of the encounter, insisting that Hearts of Oak will overcome Vision FC and claim the full points.

"At Hearts of Oak, we don't brag," the Ivorian manager said. "We are going to Tema to get the maximum points against Vision FC.

"I just call on the fans to come and support the team," he added.

The match is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.