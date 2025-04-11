ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will secure the maximum points against Vision FC - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Football News We will secure the maximum points against Vision FC - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara
FRI, 11 APR 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his team’s determination to secure all three points in their upcoming clash with Vision FC.

The Phobians will face the newly promoted side on Sunday in the Matchday 27 fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Annor Walker, the Technical Director of Vision FC, has warned that the match will be completed in 25 minutes, emphasizing the need for focus.

However, Ouattara remains confident ahead of the encounter, insisting that Hearts of Oak will overcome Vision FC and claim the full points.

"At Hearts of Oak, we don't brag," the Ivorian manager said. "We are going to Tema to get the maximum points against Vision FC.

"I just call on the fans to come and support the team," he added.

The match is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

A united NPP, Alan’s return will make 2028 win much easier — Kofi Ofosu Nkansah A united NPP, Alan’s return will make 2028 win much easier — Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

18 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama We take allegations seriously but not games of smoke and mirrors — Mahama 'jabs'...

19 minutes ago

Well complete, equip Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari; budgeted for military field hospital in Tamale — Mahama 'We'll complete, equip Kumasi Military Hospital at Afari; budgeted for military ...

28 minutes ago

PUWU kicks against ECG privatization PUWU kicks against ECG privatization

28 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George I have not changed my position on anti-LGBTQI Bill – Sam George

28 minutes ago

ECG privitisation: Inefficiencies in ECG operations not only at retail end – PUWU ECG privitisation: 'Inefficiencies in ECG operations not only at retail end' – P...

1 hour ago

Man seen in viral video discharging firearms at Jamestown arrested Man seen in viral video discharging firearms at Jamestown arrested

1 hour ago

Suspicious flights: Drop this matter and focus on life-impacting matters — Franklin Cudjoe to NPP Suspicious flights: Drop this matter and focus on life-impacting matters — Frank...

1 hour ago

Ghanaian journalist and member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Oheneba Nana Asiedu Be careful with what you eat and drink — Wontumi FM presenter ‘advises’ Minority...

1 hour ago

W/R: Police nab 22 suspected illegal miners W/R: Police nab 22 suspected illegal miners

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line