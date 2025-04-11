Competing in Unity Cup will help build a good Black Stars team - Henry Asante-Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says Black Stars competing in the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup will help in building a competitive team.

Ghana will compete in a four-nation tournament, which will be hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium in May later this year.

Other countries include Trinidad and Tobago, the Reggae Boys of Jamaica and West-African neighbours Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, Asante Twum explained the reason behind accepting to compete in the tournament.

“We received this proposal [Unity Cup] from Afro Sports [UK-based match agency] and then we expressed interest in it,” he said.

“We are not overly concerned about results. We are concerned about our team-building agenda.

“We are very much also aware that, you know, matches between Nigeria and Ghana are always difficult," he added.

The competition will be played in a knockout fashion with the winners of the first round advancing to face each other in the final.

Ghana will play the Super Eagles in the second semi-final on Wednesday, May 28, at the Gtech Stadium - home venue of Premier League side Brentford.