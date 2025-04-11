ModernGhana logo
2024/25 GPL Matchday 27 Preview: Asante Kotoko clash with Bechem United as Chelsea host Heart of Lions

The Matchday 27 games of the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will continue at the various stadia this weekend.

The games have been scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 11, through to Sunday, April 13.

On Friday night at the TNA Park, Medeama SC will host Dreams FC with kick off scheduled at 18:00 GMT.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Basake Holy Stars with kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday games will see league leaders, Asante Kotoko, host Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium, while Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex will welcome Hearts of Oak.

Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will clash with Aduana FC, while Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will tackle Heart of Lions.

Bibiani GoldStars at the DUN's Park will host Young Apostles, while Legon Cities will clash with defending champions FC Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures:

  • Medeama SC v Dreams FC
  • Accra Lions v Basake Holy Stars
  • Asante Kotoko v Bechem United
  • Vision FC v Hearts of Oak
  • Karela United v Adauana FC
  • Berekum Chelsea v Heart of Lions
  • Bibiani GoldStars v Young Apostles
  • Legon Cities v FC Samartex

