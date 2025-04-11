Kevin-Prince Boateng launches ‘Rookie & Champ’ football agency to mentor young talent

Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has launched his football agency, dubbed Rookie & Champ.

After announcing retirement from football, Prince Boateng is now focusing on guiding young talents, starting in his hometown of Berlin and eventually reaching the global stage.

Speaking at the TransferRoom Summit, Boateng reflected on a pivotal moment in his own career: “I went pro at eighteen. I was that lad—full of energy, full of dreams. And then I got sent to Tottenham. Ten days later, the coach told me he didn’t want me.”

That early career blow shaped Boateng’s resolve to give young players the kind of mentorship he lacked.

"Money, fame, the big club—they’re not always the right steps. That’s why I’m bringing my experience. I want to be there for my boys,” he said.

With Rookie & Champ, Boateng aims to prepare players mentally and emotionally, not just technically.

"You have a Rookie & Champ player at eighteen—he’s ready. He can stand in front of fifty thousand people and take that penalty,” he declared.

Looking back with rare vulnerability, Boateng added, “If I’d had this kind of support, I’d have played ten straight years at Real Madrid. No doubt.”

Kevin Prince Boateng made 521 appearances in his club career, scoring 76 goals, while he scored twice for Ghana in 15 appearances.