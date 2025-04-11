ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kevin-Prince Boateng launches ‘Rookie & Champ’ football agency to mentor young talent

Football News Kevin-Prince Boateng launches ‘Rookie & Champ’ football agency to mentor young talent
FRI, 11 APR 2025

Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has launched his football agency, dubbed Rookie & Champ.

After announcing retirement from football, Prince Boateng is now focusing on guiding young talents, starting in his hometown of Berlin and eventually reaching the global stage.

Speaking at the TransferRoom Summit, Boateng reflected on a pivotal moment in his own career: “I went pro at eighteen. I was that lad—full of energy, full of dreams. And then I got sent to Tottenham. Ten days later, the coach told me he didn’t want me.”

That early career blow shaped Boateng’s resolve to give young players the kind of mentorship he lacked.

"Money, fame, the big club—they’re not always the right steps. That’s why I’m bringing my experience. I want to be there for my boys,” he said.

With Rookie & Champ, Boateng aims to prepare players mentally and emotionally, not just technically.

"You have a Rookie & Champ player at eighteen—he’s ready. He can stand in front of fifty thousand people and take that penalty,” he declared.

Looking back with rare vulnerability, Boateng added, “If I’d had this kind of support, I’d have played ten straight years at Real Madrid. No doubt.”

Kevin Prince Boateng made 521 appearances in his club career, scoring 76 goals, while he scored twice for Ghana in 15 appearances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it...

1 hour ago

Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi

2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and now a key figure in the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye I still feel bitter about how NPP sacked me – Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku "No one can bully me" — Bukom Banku takes over Bukom Astroturf, dares residents ...

2 hours ago

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says "not a single report of ...

2 hours ago

We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited

2 hours ago

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Bawku crisis: Allow Otumfuo's peace process to come to its logical conclusion — ...

2 hours ago

GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus

2 hours ago

22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region 22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line