Enzo Maresca delighted with Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca praised the club's academy graduates after Tyrique George scored his first senior goal and fellow teenager Josh Acheampong also impressed in their 3-0 Conference League quarter-final first-leg win over Legia Warsaw.

Winger George, who has never started a Premier League match but regularly featured in Europe, showed quick reactions to hand the Blues the breakthrough in Poland, tapping home when Reece James' long-range strike was pushed out by goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz.

That came minutes after the 19-year-old had moved infield to the number 10 role following the withdrawal at half-time of Cole Palmer, whose replacement Noni Madueke netted twice.

"I'm really happy to score, really delighted," said England Under-19 international George. "I've played a few games now but it's good to get my first goal."

Chelsea have been tipped to win the Europa Conference League right from the start of the campaign and the second leg next Thursday at Stamford Bridge looks to be a mere formality, with either Swedish side Djurgardens or Rapid Vienna of Austria to follow in the semi-finals.

George has been with Chelsea's academy since the age of eight and Maresca said: "I'm happy first of all for the Chelsea academy because he is one of our boys.

"He was quite good in the first half, taking responsibility. He was probably better in the middle."

'The one I fell in love with'

But Maresca reserved his greatest praise for 18-year-old right-back Acheampong.

"The one I fell in love with tonight is Josh Acheampong," added the Italian. "He can be a fantastic player for this club. A good player can play in different positions and he showed that.

"The best thing for Josh is that he's open - he wants to learn. Full-back? No problem, what do I have to do?"

Chelsea will qualify for next season's Europa League if they win the Conference League, although they could still claim a Champions League place if they finish in the top five of the Premier League.

They are currently fourth, but only two points above seventh-placed Aston Villa with seven league games left.

Chelsea are next in action on Sunday when they entertain Ipswich Town, although the third-bottom side did manage to beat Maresca's men 2-0 at Portman Road in December.

The Blues boss expects Palmer to be available, despite the England forward's early withdrawal.

"We planned for him and Tosin [Adarabioyo] to come off on 45 minutes," said Maresca. "Everything is fine."

'A real bright spark in an indifferent season'

Image source: Reuters

Image caption: Tyrique George has made five substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season

Former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole, who helped the club win three Premier League titles, has been impressed with George.

"What a moment for the young man," he told TNT Sports. "It's beautiful to see when an academy player scores their first goal.

"In what has been an indifferent season for the club, he has been a real bright spark. He has played in these games and taken his opportunities.

"He is direct, affects the games, he is a dribbler and every full-back's nightmare as he goes at players and makes things happen.

"The fans have been calling for him to start Premier League games and they really like him."