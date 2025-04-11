ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Europa League: Porro to the rescue as Tottenham Hotspur fight back to draw with Frankfurt

By Eurosport
Football News Europa League: Porro to the rescue as Tottenham Hotspur fight back to draw with Frankfurt
FRI, 11 APR 2025

Pedro Porro’s audacious finish rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The full-back flicked an improvised effort beyond Kaua Santos on 26 minutes after excellent work on the left from Dominic Solanke and James Maddison.

The Bundesliga outfit had opened the scoring 20 minutes earlier when Hugo Ekitike drove in from the left and curved a superb 20-yard strike into the far corner to snare his 20th goal of the season across all competitions.

Tottenham pushed for a second following the interval, but Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur both hit the crossbar while Micky van de Ven saw a last-gasp header clawed away by the magnificent Santos.

Spurs will now switch focus to a Premier League trip to Wolves on Sunday before the second leg in Germany next Thursday night.

Frankfurt have a double-header on home turf with a Bundesliga clash with Heidenheim on the agenda prior to the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

14 hours ago

Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

14 hours ago

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metr...

14 hours ago

RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA

14 hours ago

TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associates TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associa...

14 hours ago

Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order

14 hours ago

Pusiga MPs residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt Pusiga MP's residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt

16 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

16 hours ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

17 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

17 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line