Europa League: Onana errors cost Man Utd as Lyon salvage stoppage-time draw

Two terrible errors from Andre Onana, the second in the final minute of injury-time, handed Lyon two goals as Manchester United played fairly well in earning a 2-2 draw in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Despite a hot atmosphere inside the ground, United were comfortable in the early stages. But then, on 25 minutes, Onana opted not to come for Thiago Almada's free-kick, dived when it was almost past him, and could only help it into the net.

Just before the break, though, United were level, a corner cleared and Manuel Ugarte hooking a shot that was headed wide, until Leny Yoro leapt and twisted to head home his first goal for the club.

United improved in the second half and, with two minutes to go, looked to have seized a crucial win, Joshua Zirkzee heading home powerfully after being found by Bruno Fernandes' cross.

But with the ref just about to blow for time, Onana couldn't send Corentin Tolisso's shot away from goal, and Rayan Cherki flipped a lovely equaliser over his desperate dive.