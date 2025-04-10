ModernGhana logo
George and Madueke help Chelsea to comfortable win in first leg against Legia Warszaw

By Eurosport
THU, 10 APR 2025

Chelsea beat Legia Warszaw 3-0 in Poland in the quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening.

Enzo Maresca gave Cole Palmer just his second start of the competition, while Christopher Nkunku got the nod ahead of Nicolas Jackson up front.

However, the visitors struggled to break through in the first half, with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall going closest. While they dominated possession, their slow play allowed Legia to keep their shape.

Cole Palmer was withdrawn at half-time, and four minutes after the restart a reinvigorated Chelsea took the lead when Reece James’ low shot from distance was pushed into the path of Tyrique George for his first senior goal.

Noni Madueke, on for Palmer, made it two on 57 minutes from a Jadon Sancho assist, and 17 minutes later the midfielder scored his second after another Sancho pass. The goal came just 25 seconds after Christopher Nkunku missed a penalty as his poor form continued.

Legia were unable to reduce the deficit, meaning Chelsea are huge favourites to get through to the last four of the competition, with the second leg to come next Thursday.

