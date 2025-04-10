Come in your numbers and support us to deliver - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum urges fans ahead of Bechem United clash

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has called on the fans of the club to show up in their numbers as they take on Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Samuel Boadu's side in the Matchday 27 games on Sunday.

After dropping points at Heart of Lions, Narteh Ogum speaking ahead of this weekend's game addressed his side's readiness.

"I will tell them to still rally behind us. It wasn't an issue travelling nine hours to this place. I remember when we went into the dressing room, and in the first half, we were coming back. Samba came to me and said the players are complaining that they are tired because of the long journey," he told Peace FM

Acknowledging the threat posed by Bechem United, Narteh Ogum urged the supporters to turn up in their numbers.

"So I want to tell them that we are coming home, so they should come in their numbers and support us, and then that will serve as some sort of motivation for us.

"It will give us some energy to be able to deliver. We are going to play at Baba Yara, which is our home grounds, so they should come in their numbers and we will be ready to deliver," he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.