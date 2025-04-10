ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Come in your numbers and support us to deliver - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum urges fans ahead of Bechem United clash

Football News Come in your numbers and support us to deliver - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum urges fans ahead of Bechem United clash
THU, 10 APR 2025

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has called on the fans of the club to show up in their numbers as they take on Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Samuel Boadu's side in the Matchday 27 games on Sunday.

After dropping points at Heart of Lions, Narteh Ogum speaking ahead of this weekend's game addressed his side's readiness.

"I will tell them to still rally behind us. It wasn't an issue travelling nine hours to this place. I remember when we went into the dressing room, and in the first half, we were coming back. Samba came to me and said the players are complaining that they are tired because of the long journey," he told Peace FM

Acknowledging the threat posed by Bechem United, Narteh Ogum urged the supporters to turn up in their numbers.

"So I want to tell them that we are coming home, so they should come in their numbers and support us, and then that will serve as some sort of motivation for us.

"It will give us some energy to be able to deliver. We are going to play at Baba Yara, which is our home grounds, so they should come in their numbers and we will be ready to deliver," he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

28 minutes ago

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman [VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP Natio...

2 hours ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

3 hours ago

Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of civilian Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of...

3 hours ago

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss

3 hours ago

Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor

3 hours ago

Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam

3 hours ago

High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 cost High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 c...

3 hours ago

IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash

3 hours ago

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ‘Bigger thieves’ walk freely while motorbike theft gets 15 years jail term — Fra...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line