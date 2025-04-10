ModernGhana logo
I will ensure Karela United survive relegation - Nurudeen Amadu

Karela United head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, is confident that his team will avoid relegation at the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Karela has struggled throughout the season, with a record of 6 wins, 7 draws, and 12 losses in 25 matches, leaving them in 15th place with 25 points on the league table.

Amadu, who took over at the start of the second round, is optimistic that his experience and dedication will be key in helping the Tamale-based club retain its top-flight status. He emphasized that he was brought in with a clear goal — to ensure the club’s survival — and he is committed to achieving it.

“There’s no way I’ll lead this team to relegation,” Amadu told Graphic Sports. “I’ve done it before with King Faisal and I’m ready to do it again with Karela United.”

While acknowledging that Karela’s squad isn’t as strong as some of the other teams in the league, particularly due to the presence of young and inexperienced players, Amadu revealed that the club is already planning to bring in more experienced players for next season.

“The team is not very strong compared to others in the Premier League, but I am here and determined to help Karela escape relegation — which was why I was brought in,” he emphasised.

Despite their poor form, Amadu remains optimistic that Karela can avoid relegation, especially after the confirmation of Nsoatreman FC’s relegation. He pointed out that only two more teams will drop, and he’s confident Karela will not be among them.

“It is possible we can escape relegation because now that Nsoatreman is gone, there are only two teams to join them and we will not be among the two teams,” he said.

  • What next?

Karela United will look to keep their survival hopes alive when they face Aduana FC in Matchday 27 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

