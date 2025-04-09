We accept responsibility for failing to qualify for 2025 AFCON - Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has acknowledged that the Black Stars players have taken responsibility for their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, four-time AFCON champions, will miss out on the tournament, which is set to take place in Morocco later this year. This marks the first time in two decades that they won’t be competing in the prestigious competition.

The Black Stars ended their qualifiers at the bottom of their group with only three points, after suffering three losses and three draws.

In an interview with Showmax, Sulemana admitted that the team’s performance had been disappointing, especially after failing to advance beyond the group stage in the last two editions of the AFCON.

"We also didn’t perform well in the last two AFCON tournaments, so we were hoping to make this year a great one," the 23-year-old said.

"We as players take the blame and take full responsibility for not qualifying, and we have apologised to the country and our fans.

He added, "We want to do well in the World Cup qualifiers and in the World Cup."

Despite the setback in AFCON, the Black Stars are still on track to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.