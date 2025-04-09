Michael Essien remains the best Ghanaian player to play in the Premier League - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has settled on Michael Essien as his best Ghanaian player to have ever played in the Premier League.

In an interview with Showmax, the 23-year-old initially named Jordan Ayew as his best Ghanaian player to have ever played in the Premier League.

However, when asked to reflect further, Sulemana couldn’t help but change his stance — this time throwing his support behind Chelsea legend Michael Essien.

“Actually, I changed my mind,” Sulemana said with a laugh.

“I have to give it to Essien for all he achieved with Chelsea in the Premier League. If we are looking at strikers, then definitely Jordan, but generally it has to be Essien. He was one of the best coaches I had as well. We worked together in Denmark. He’s such a nice guy.”

During his stint with Chelsea, Michael Essien won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cups.