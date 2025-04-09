Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana names Jay-Jay Okocha as his football idol

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha is his football idol.

Okocha, widely regarded as one of the greatest African players in Premier League history, made 124 appearances in the league, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11.

Known for his exceptional flair and creativity, Okocha left a lasting legacy, captivating fans with his skillful play.

Sulemana also highlighted other African football icons who have made their mark in the Premier League.

“In the Premier League, position-wise, I would have to say Jay-Jay Okocha. Obviously Ronaldinho is my idol, and we are similar in how we play," Sulemana told ShowMax.

“We’re fun for people to watch, and he is the player I looked up to, but there are so many in the Premier League that have done incredibly well.

“The likes of Sadio Mane, who has been at Southampton, Mohammed Salah, Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, and there are so many names, but Jay-Jay Okocha is my go to.”

Currently, in the 2024-2025 Premier League season, Sulemana has made 19 appearances for Southampton, contributing one goal and one assist.

However, his team, Southampton, suffered relegation after a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on April 6, 2025. This marks Sulemana’s second relegation with the club.