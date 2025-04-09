Kamaldeen Sulemana motivated by Mohammed Kudus' excellent performances

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that he is motivated by Mohammed Kudus’ performances.

The duo played together at the Right to Dream Academy before graduating to play for Nordsjaelland and eventually going their separate ways.

While Kudus, who now plays for West Ham United, seems to be on a good trajectory since leaving Nordsjaelland, Kamaldeen has had ups and downs since joining Southampton from Stade Rennes.

However, Sulemana is taking inspiration from his national teammate and his ‘best friend.’

“My best two friends play in the Premier League. Abdul Fatawu is at Leicester and Mohammed Kudus is at West Ham,” he told ShowMax.

“Kudus hasn’t had the best season this season, but he was sublime last season. So it’s great to see my best friend doing so well. It gives me motivation to push as hard as I can.

“It’s so amazing that we are all playing in the Premier League and excelling. Last season, I watched Kudus excel, and I told him I would see him in the Premier League next season, and we can destroy the league together.”

Kamaldeen will be playing for pride with Southampton for the remainder of the season after being relegation from the Premier League following the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.