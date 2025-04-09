ModernGhana logo
‘I just don't want to be an entertainer’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana determined to add more goals

WED, 09 APR 2025

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has admitted that he needs to be more productive in front of goal.

The Southampton attacker has often been criticized due to his inconsistent performances.

Despite his struggles with the Saints, Sulemana acknowledged that he must deliver more, taking inspiration from his mentors Jay-Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho.

"Ronaldinho and Jay-Jay made people smile as well; they made people enjoy the game. And that is what I want to do, but I want to be able to back it up with goals and assists,” he told ShowMax.

“That is the only thing missing from my game. I am pushing and working hard to add to that game. I don’t only want to be an entertainer, but rather a complete player," he added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has suffered Premier League relegation with Southampton after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend, the second time in his career.

In two and a half seasons in England, Sulemana has scored only four goals and provided seven assists in 67 appearances across all competitions.

During his stint with Stade Rennais in France, he registered six goals and four assists in 47 games. Across his professional career, Sulemana has accumulated 24 goals and 17 assists in 158 appearances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

