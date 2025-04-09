ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: Kamaldeen Sulemana eyes 2026 World Cup qualification with renewed determination

WED, 09 APR 2025

Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed the team's strong commitment to securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana reignited their qualification hopes with emphatic back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar during the March international break, in their Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures.

Following disappointing group-stage exits in the last two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments — in Cameroon and Ivory Coast — and failing to qualify for this year’s edition, Sulemana says the team is eager to bounce back and make their fifth appearance on the world stage.

"We also didn’t perform well in the last two AFCON tournaments, so we were hoping to make this year a great one," he told Showmax.

"We as players take the blame and take full responsibility for not qualifying, and we have apologised to the country and our fans."

The Southampton winger added, "We want to do well in the World Cup qualifiers and in the World Cup."

Ghana's recent 5-0 thrashing of Chad, followed by a convincing 3-0 win over Madagascar, has seen them rise to the top of Group I with 15 points.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 in September, before concluding their qualifying campaign against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

