Black Stars: Kamaldeen Sulemana apologizes after 2025 AFCON qualification failure

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his regret over the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in over two decades, Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, will miss out on Africa’s premier football tournament after finishing last in their qualifying group. The Black Stars endured a disappointing campaign, failing to win any of their six matches—drawing three and losing three.

In an emotional interview with Showmax, the Southampton winger opened up about the team’s frustration, acknowledging the collective disappointment that the setback has caused.

"We are very disappointed. There are no words to describe how sad we feel. We really missed out big time and this is a huge blow for the whole country," Sulemana said.

While Ghana has shown strong promise in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, Sulemana admitted that the absence from AFCON still looms over the players.

"Even though we are doing well in the World Cup Qualifiers, our failure to qualify for AFCON is still in the back of our minds. How did we miss out on AFCON, miss out on a local one like this? AFCON is so different from every other tournament, and we take so much of pride in taking part in AFCON, so we are greatly disappointed.

The 22-year-old also shared the team’s determination to end Ghana’s long AFCON title drought, underscoring how significant it is to the players.

"Obviously Ghana hasn’t won AFCON in a long time, and we really want to take it home, so we are really sad we haven’t qualified.

"We also didn’t perform well in the last two AFCON tournaments, so we were hoping to make this year a great one. We as players take the blame and take full responsibility for not qualifying, and we have apologised to the country and our fans. We want to do well in the World Cup qualifiers and in the World Cup," he added.

Sulemana further extended an apology to fans and Ghanaians, reiterating that the players accept full responsibility for the team’s failure.

“We take the blame and full responsibility for not qualifying. We’ve apologised to the country and to our fans. Now, we want to focus on doing well in the World Cup qualifiers and making it to the tournament.”

Despite the disappointment of missing out on AFCON, the Black Stars have bounced back with two consecutive victories in the March international window, keeping their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.