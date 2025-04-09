We are disappointed - Kamaldeen Sulemana on Black Stars' 2025 AFCON qualificiation failure

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has voiced his deep disappointment following the Black Stars' failure to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the first time in more than 20 years, Ghana will miss out on Africa’s premier football tournament after finishing at the bottom of their qualifying group.

The four-time AFCON champions endured a dismal campaign, failing to win any of their six matches—losing three and drawing three.

Speaking in an interview with Showmax, the Southampton winger did not hold back his emotions, admitting the pain the entire team feels from the setback.

"We are very disappointed. There are no words to describe how sad we feel. We really missed out big time, and this is a huge blow for the whole country," Sulemana said.

While the Black Stars have shown promise in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, Sulemana noted that the AFCON exit still weighs heavily on the players.

"Even though we are doing well in the World Cup Qualifiers, our failure to qualify for AFCON is still in the back of our minds. How did we miss out on AFCON, miss out on a local one like this? AFCON is so different from every other tournament, and we take so much of pride in taking part in AFCON, so we are greatly disappointed.

The 22-year-old also highlighted the team’s desire to end Ghana’s long AFCON title drought, emphasizing how much it meant to the players.

"Obviously Ghana hasn’t won AFCON in a long time, and we really want to take it home, so we are really sad we haven’t qualified.

"We also didn’t perform well in the last two AFCON tournaments, so we were hoping to make this year a great one. We as players take the blame and take full responsibility for not qualifying, and we have apologised to the country and our fans. We want to do well in the World Cup qualifiers and in the World Cup," he added.

Sulemana extended an apology to fans and Ghanaians, assuring them that the players accept full responsibility for the failed campaign.

“We take the blame and full responsibility for not qualifying. We’ve apologised to the country and to our fans. Now, we want to focus on doing well in the World Cup qualifiers and making it to the tournament.”

Despite the AFCON disappointment, the Black Stars have bounced back with two consecutive victories in the March international window, keeping their 2026 World Cup hopes firmly alive.