Blame players for Hearts of Oak's poor performance not Aboubakar Ouattara - Amankwah Mireku

WED, 09 APR 2025

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Amankwah Mireku, has pointed fingers at the current squad for the club’s inconsistent performances in the ongoing season.

The Phobians recently snapped a four-game winless streak with a hard-fought victory over Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Despite that win, Hearts of Oak sit fifth on the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League table with 40 points after 25 matches played.

Mireku, a key member of Hearts’ legendary 1999/2000 treble-winning “Invincibles” team, believes the team’s difficulties stem more from the players’ lack of execution than any shortcomings from head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

"The coach works with the players all week, but once they step onto the pitch, he relinquishes control. If things go wrong on the field, it’s more about the players than the coach," he said.

He argued that the trend of blaming the coach has become too common, even in situations where individual player errors are to blame.

"For me, I don’t understand this narrative. The coach is human; he has his responsibilities and limitations. But when players don’t perform, people immediately point fingers at the coach. It has become the norm in town; once results dip, they say the coach is bad.

"Of course, the coach may make mistakes, but even when a player clearly commits an error, people still blame the coach. That’s unfair."

Hearts of Oak will face Vision FC on Matchday 27 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday, April 13.

