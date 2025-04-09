ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Real Madrid 'weren't expecting' Arsenal humbling - Ancelotti

By Eurosport
Football News Real Madrid werent expecting Arsenal humbling - Ancelotti
WED, 09 APR 2025

Carlo Ancelotti said that Real Madrid "dropped off mentally and physically" in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat against Arsenal, which they "weren't expecting".

Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks before Mikel Merino added gloss to the scoreline with a well-executed strike to give The Gunners a firm three-goal advantage to take into the second leg at the Bernabeu.

After the game, Madrid boss Ancelotti was honest in his assessment of his side's performance, which he described as a "tough loss" for the reigning champions.

"We weren't expecting this," he conceded. "The team looked pretty good and well-organised in the first half.

"Following the two set-piece goals, the team dropped off both mentally and physically. It was a difficult end to the game because we didn't see the reaction we're used to seeing from this team.

"The final 30 minutes were very poor. There are two assessments here: one that I was satisfied up to 0-0, and the other following the reaction to their goals, which was really poor."

On Arsenal, Ancelotti added: "They showed a better attitude, more quality and impressive fitness levels today.

"They did a lot of things better than us and we have to be honest with ourselves. We weren't too bad for an hour, we played pretty well in the first half."

But on his side's second-half showing, the Italian lamented: "It's hard to explain.

"There was no collective reaction, we were trying to do things individually. They controlled the ball better and managed the result."

Mikel Arteta's side will look to get the job done next week when they travel to the Spanish capital for the return leg.

Jude Bellingham was bullish about his side's chances in the Bernabeu, but Ancelotti - who said he was "without a doubt" responsible for the loss - knows Los Blancos have an uphill battle if they are to continue their bid for a 16th European crown.

"We have to do everything we can to try and recover," he said.

"The chances are pretty slim, but we have to try, and we'll try and do it any way we can. Let's see if we can pull it off.

"It feels as though there's no chance after tonight, but things always change in football. Nobody expected Arsenal to score two free-kicks, but anything can happen.

"It's very tough, but stranger things have happened at the Bernabeu."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour Suspicious flights: 'We will arrest you if you don’t corporate with us' – NACOC ...

1 hour ago

Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job scam Upper East Police launch manhunt for suspected fraudster in GH¢2.8 million job s...

1 hour ago

Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities Auditor-General embarks on nationwide payroll audit of public sector entities

2 hours ago

Lead convener of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker Vormawor Galamsey: ‘Why must foreigners be deported but only Ghanaians jailed?’ — Oliver ...

2 hours ago

AP - Samy Ntumba Shambuyi DR Congo repatriates Americans jailed over coup attempt amid mining talks

2 hours ago

Democracy Hub to sue government over policy to deport foreigners involved in galamsey — Oliver Barker Democracy Hub to sue government over policy to deport foreigners involved in gal...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Youth Pragyia Association kicks against 25 age limit Ashanti Regional Youth Pragyia Association kicks against 25 age limit

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications Galamsey fight: I’m not sure a timeline is necessary, it's a lifelong fight — Kw...

2 hours ago

Suspicious flights: We’ll sue anyone who publishes falsehoods against us — GACL Suspicious flights: We’ll sue anyone who publishes falsehoods against us — GACL

2 hours ago

There was no illegal substances on board ‘suspicious flights’ — GACL There was no illegal substances on board ‘suspicious flights’ — GACL

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line