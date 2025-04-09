Real Madrid 'weren't expecting' Arsenal humbling - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said that Real Madrid "dropped off mentally and physically" in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat against Arsenal, which they "weren't expecting".

Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks before Mikel Merino added gloss to the scoreline with a well-executed strike to give The Gunners a firm three-goal advantage to take into the second leg at the Bernabeu.

After the game, Madrid boss Ancelotti was honest in his assessment of his side's performance, which he described as a "tough loss" for the reigning champions.

"We weren't expecting this," he conceded. "The team looked pretty good and well-organised in the first half.

"Following the two set-piece goals, the team dropped off both mentally and physically. It was a difficult end to the game because we didn't see the reaction we're used to seeing from this team.

"The final 30 minutes were very poor. There are two assessments here: one that I was satisfied up to 0-0, and the other following the reaction to their goals, which was really poor."

On Arsenal, Ancelotti added: "They showed a better attitude, more quality and impressive fitness levels today.

"They did a lot of things better than us and we have to be honest with ourselves. We weren't too bad for an hour, we played pretty well in the first half."

But on his side's second-half showing, the Italian lamented: "It's hard to explain.

"There was no collective reaction, we were trying to do things individually. They controlled the ball better and managed the result."

Mikel Arteta's side will look to get the job done next week when they travel to the Spanish capital for the return leg.

Jude Bellingham was bullish about his side's chances in the Bernabeu, but Ancelotti - who said he was "without a doubt" responsible for the loss - knows Los Blancos have an uphill battle if they are to continue their bid for a 16th European crown.

"We have to do everything we can to try and recover," he said.

"The chances are pretty slim, but we have to try, and we'll try and do it any way we can. Let's see if we can pull it off.

"It feels as though there's no chance after tonight, but things always change in football. Nobody expected Arsenal to score two free-kicks, but anything can happen.

"It's very tough, but stranger things have happened at the Bernabeu."