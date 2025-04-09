ModernGhana logo
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers beat Chicago Bulls to secure top spot in Eastern Conference

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: The Cleveland Cavaliers won their only NBA Championship title in 2016
WED, 09 APR 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers secured top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 135-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Victory means Kenny Atkinson's side will have home advantage in next week's play-offs following the completion of the regular season on Sunday.

Darius Garland top-scored with 38 points as the Cavaliers improved to 63-16 with three regular-season games remaining.

"You celebrate these moments," said Atkinson. "I think the guys are super happy in that locker room. We've had some ups and downs this past month, but I'm really proud of the guys.

"It's hard to win 63 games in this league, and it's hard to be the first seed. So, great accomplishment. We're hungry for more."

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic was ejected in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 136-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic was dismissed for a second technical foul after an official said he was verbally abused by the Slovenian.

The 26-year-old insisted that he was responding to a courtside fan, but the decision stood.

"It was nothing to do with the ref, so I didn't really understand it," said Doncic. "It was tough, but you know that's on me too. I can't let my team down like that."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored with 42 points for the Thunder, who have already secured top spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers need two wins from their remaining three regular-season games to guarantee third place.

Just behind the Lakers in fourth are the LA Clippers, who earned a fifth successive win by beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-117.

The Clippers have the same 47-32 record as the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, but are ahead courtesy of NBA tiebreaker rules.

The Warriors occupy the final play-off position in sixth after beating the Phoenix Suns 133-95. The Grizzlies are seventh after winning 124-100 at the Charlotte Hornets.

