NBA: Denver Nuggets sack coach Malone two years after Championship win

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone with just three regular season games remaining, despite looking set to claim a play-off place.

On Tuesday the Nuggets announced the sacking of Malone after 10 years in charge, as well as the departure of general manager Calvin Booth whose contract will not be renewed.

Nuggets CEO Josh Kroenke said the decision to sack Malone was made to give the team the best chance of winning the 2025 Championship.

"While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now," Kroenke said in a statement.

Malone won the NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023 and last year took them to the Western Conference semi-finals, where they lost out to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He oversaw eight consecutive winning seasons with the Nuggets, who are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record this season.

Four consecutive losses have left the Nuggets in a battle to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season.