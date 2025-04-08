Champions League: Frattesi scores dramatic late winner as Inter take first-leg lead back to Italy

ModernGhana logo
By Eurosport
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Internazionale produced a ruthless display to edge Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Allianz Arena and secure a potentially crucial lead in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The excellent Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring with a sublime outside-of-the-boot finish after good work from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram to set up the chance after a long ball had found Bayern stretched at the back.

Bayern, who hit the post in the first half through Harry Kane, huffed and puffed and finally found the equaliser when substitute Thomas Muller tucked home Konrad Laimer’s cross on 85 minutes.

But it took Inter just three minutes to retake the lead, with Lautaro finding Augusto, whose drilled cross was turned home from close range by Davide Frattesi to give Inter the win.

The result is the first time that Bayern have been beaten at home in the Champions League in four years and leaves Inter in a strong position ahead of the second leg in Milan in a week’s time.

