Thomas Partey prioritises Barcelona ahead of summer move

By besoccer.com
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly tipped to join Barcelona should he leave the Gunners as a free agent next summer, when his contract expires in London.

Thomas Partey is one of the Arsenal players who could leave the club this summer as a free agent, as his contract with the Gunners expires in June 2025.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the English side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, and having been a key figure under Mikel Arteta, is reportedly interested in a move after five seasons in London.

In fact, the former “Colchonero” could return to La Liga five years later, as “Mundo Deportivo” reports that Barcelona are the defensive midfielder's favourite destination for an upcoming move.

However, the “Cules” have youngsters with a bright future such as Marc Bernal and Marc Casado in his position, although they could also look to Partey's experience for the big games.

