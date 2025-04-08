New CAF Executive Committee maiden meeting to be held on April 26 in Accra

Ghana’s capital city, Accra, will host the maiden meeting of the newly elected Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on April 26, 2025, at the five-star Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee will convene in Accra on April 26, 2025, at 10:00am.

This meeting is expected to take key decisions aimed at enhancing the development of the African game across all levels.

In accordance with the provisions of the CAF Statutes, CAF’s new Vice-Presidents will be elected at the meeting. The election of the Vice-Presidents is not only a fulfilment of a major governance requirement; their roles are of great importance for the development of African football.

The meeting will be chaired by the CAF President, who was overwhelmingly endorsed for a fresh 4-year term by the 54 Member Associations of CAF, and will discuss topical issues affecting African football, including development programs, competitions and governance.

The meeting will also focus on CAF’s various initiatives and programmes for the promotion of football excellence in Africa.

Ghana is ready to host the CAF Executive Committee meeting, which brings together seasoned CAF administrators from across Africa.