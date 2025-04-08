Memphis Depay criticises Brazilian FA's decision to punish players for standing on ball

Corinthians forward Memphis Depay has criticised a decision by the Brazil Football Federation (CBF) to punish players for standing on the ball during matches.

The CBF has announced that players should be shown a yellow card if they stand on the ball with both feet and the opposing team awarded an indirect free-kick.

The decision came after Depay performed the move in injury time during Corinthians' Paulista A1 final victory against Palmeiras on March 28.

The skill, performed near the corner flag after Depay had feigned crossing the ball into the box, enraged Palmeiras' players and sparked a mass brawl between both teams.

Palmeiras substitute goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Corinthians midfielder Jose Martinez were sent off following a lengthy VAR review, which resulted in over 18 minutes of additional time being added by the officials.

In a subsequent letter to clubs, the CBF said the act of standing on the ball was a "provocation to a rival and disrespects the game".

However, former Manchester United forward Depay, 31, said the decision to ban the move was not in keeping with the spirit of the game in Brazil.

"I really went to Brazil to also experience Jogo Bonito [the beautiful game] first hand but now the CBF announced yesterday that no player can stand on the ball or the player will receive a yellow card," Depay wrote on X.

"Not that it is such an important factor in football but I don't see the issue here. There is so much talent over here. The joy and passion in the way of expressing ourselves on the field shouldn't be limited.

"I really wonder what the board of the CBF looks like. Who's deciding the future of this beautiful football country?

"Let's focus on what rules can improve the sport and focus on the business side of football - what benefits the clubs the fans and players instead of these silly announcements."

And Depay's views seem to be at least partially shared by Santos forward Neymar, who posted on Instagram to say "football is getting more and more boring".

Image source: Memphis Depay

Image caption: Depay's decision to stand on the ball against Palmeiras sparked a mass brawl