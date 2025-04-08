Sports Ministry inaugurates seven-member Committee to investigate death of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has established a seven-member committee on Tuesday, April 8, to investigate the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, 40, tragically passed away on March 29 after collapsing during a light heavyweight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he was facing Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu.

Despite prompt efforts by paramedics to revive him, Olanrewaju remained unresponsive and was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

Although Olanrewaju appeared to be in control of the fight, he suddenly collapsed in the third round, despite not being struck by any punches. The exact cause of his collapse is still under investigation.

Over the course of his career, Olanrewaju participated in 24 professional matches, achieving 13 wins, 8 losses, and 3 draws.

In response to the incident, Sports Minister Kofi Adams has appointed a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju’s untimely death.

The committee will be chaired by Major (Rtd) Amarkai Aamartefio, with the following members: Peter Zwennes, Ekow Asmah, Samuel Bartels, Eddie Pappoe, Dr. Martin Engmann, and Mrs. Juliana Addo-Yobo, who will serve as the Secretary.

The committee's Terms of Reference include: