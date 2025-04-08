ModernGhana logo
Sports Ministry inaugurates seven-member Committee to investigate death of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

TUE, 08 APR 2025

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has established a seven-member committee on Tuesday, April 8, to investigate the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju.

Olanrewaju, 40, tragically passed away on March 29 after collapsing during a light heavyweight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he was facing Ghanaian fighter Jon Mbanugu.

Despite prompt efforts by paramedics to revive him, Olanrewaju remained unresponsive and was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes later.

Although Olanrewaju appeared to be in control of the fight, he suddenly collapsed in the third round, despite not being struck by any punches. The exact cause of his collapse is still under investigation.

Over the course of his career, Olanrewaju participated in 24 professional matches, achieving 13 wins, 8 losses, and 3 draws.

In response to the incident, Sports Minister Kofi Adams has appointed a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju’s untimely death.

The committee will be chaired by Major (Rtd) Amarkai Aamartefio, with the following members: Peter Zwennes, Ekow Asmah, Samuel Bartels, Eddie Pappoe, Dr. Martin Engmann, and Mrs. Juliana Addo-Yobo, who will serve as the Secretary.

The committee's Terms of Reference include:

  1. To determine the circumstances leading to the death of the Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju (deceased) at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the 29th of March 2025.
  2. To determine whether the organizers or promoters of the Boxing match took adequate steps by international standards to prevent the death of the boxer
  3. To determine whether the licensing authorities in Nigeria acted with due diligence and followed procedure in allowing the boxer to accept an international match in Accra, according to his qualification and experience
  4. Examine the conduct of all officials, singular and collective, and recommend sanctions where such conduct does not meet acceptable standards
  5. Recommend any changes in technical and medical procedures necessary to ensure total safety in the noble art of self-defense
  6. To consider any other matter relevant to the terms set down in the matter of hearing and make appropriate recommendations to enhance the image of boxing, safeguard the interests and safety of all participants.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

