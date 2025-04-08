ModernGhana logo
We are working to ensure Black Stars becomes one of the best in Africa - GFA Communications boss, Henry Asante Twum

TUE, 08 APR 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says the FA is dedicated to transforming the Black Stars into one of the top teams in Africa.

The four-time African champions faced significant struggles in 2024, securing only two wins from ten matches. Their challenges deepened with the failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking the first time in 20 years they missed the tournament.

However, the Black Stars have started 2025 on a positive note, securing back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the March international window.

These crucial wins have bolstered Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

"We want to try as much as possible to continue our rebuilding process, to continue the effort in making the team one of the best on the continent,” Asante Twum told the Ghana FA media.

"It will not come easy, it will come with a lot of friendlies, a lot of engagements, a lot of competitive matches and what have you."

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will participate in a four-nation tournament in May, featuring Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Nigeria. The competition will take place in London, with Ghana set to face Nigeria in their opening match on May 28.

"Luckily, we received this proposal [Unity Cup] from Afro Sports [UK-based Match agency], and then we expressed interest in it.

"We are not overly concerned about results. We are concerned about our team-building agenda.”

In positive news, Ghana has climbed one spot in the latest FIFA rankings, marking their first improvement since July 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

