Antoine Semenyo tips Andoni Iraola to become a world-class manager

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has heaped praise on AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, backing the Spanish tactician to rise to the very top of football management.

Iraola has garnered widespread acclaim in his debut Premier League season, guiding the Cherries to a solid 10th-place position as they push for a historic qualification to European football.

"He [Andoni Iraola] has the potential to be a top manager. Great guy, player management, besides, he's so good," Semenyo told SuperSport.

"I feel like he gets on with the players. He gets on with the team so well, and that's so important. You want to be able to get on with the players off the pitch as well as on the pitch. So I feel like he does a good job of that. Hence why we're where we are in the table."

Semenyo, who has netted nine goals and provided five assists across all competitions this campaign, also credited Iraola for giving him the freedom to express himself on the field.

"He's given me that freedom in attack. He's seen it in training over and over, where I just feel free, feel relaxed, and I'm just easing, going past players with ease, shooting from long range, getting that success," he said.

"So he's given me that licensing games to do that as well, but I'm also reciprocating and helping in defense and recovery, runs and whatever it is defensively.

"I feel like that's the reason why I'm getting so much freedom, because I'm doing the defensive job that I need to. So then we get the ball, I've got all the space in the world for attacking. So, yeah, he's giving me that license of freedom," he added.

With momentum on his side, Semenyo will look to add to his goal tally when Bournemouth take on Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, April 14.