I am just enjoying the game - Antoine Semenyo on his performance in Premier League

Antoine Semenyo has attributed his impressive form this season to staying fit and injury-free, as he continues to shine for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Ghana international has been a standout performer for the Cherries, netting nine goals and providing five assists across all competitions so far.

Speaking in an interview with SuperSport, Semenyo said being able to play without physical setbacks has been key to his success.

"Just playing with no fear. If I'm honest, I feel like I'm just enjoying the game. I think being fit, being healthy, being injury-free at some point [has been key for]," the 25 year old said.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City, believes there’s still more to come from him.

"I feel like the last couple of years I've had something in the air, whether it's my knee, whether it's my shin. So I feel like this year, I've been able to just be free, be injury-free, just enjoy the game. And I love football, so I want to show what I can do.

"I feel like I've still got a lot more to show. So, yeah, just enjoying the game."

At the Vitality Stadium, Semenyo has become a fan favourite, and he says the strong bond with the supporters has been built over time.

"I feel like it's been built over time. I don't feel like it's a short period. I feel like the season before we did really well," he added.

"Everyone connected with the fans. And I feel like that's the kind of club, Bournemouth, far, we try to connect with our fans quite a lot. So yeah, I feel like it's been based over a long period of time, and the fans at Bournemouth are great."

As Bournemouth push for a historic European qualification, Semenyo is expected to play a key role in the final stretch of the campaign. The team, however, is currently without a win in their last five matches, with three losses and two draws.

The Cherries will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Fulham on Monday, April 14.