U17 AFCON: Uganda, Egypt, Gambia, Angola in race for World Cup spots

The journey to Qatar 2025 intensifies as Uganda, Gambia, Angola, and Egypt prepare to fight for the final two African slots at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in this Saturday’s high-stakes play-offs at El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco.

With the quarter-finalists of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations already guaranteed a place at the global showpiece, these play-off fixtures represent a second chance for four teams who narrowly missed out on a top-two finish in their groups.

The format is straightforward: two matches, one night, with the winners advancing to join Africa’s six other World Cup representatives in Qatar later this year.

Uganda vs Gambia: A Historic Bid Meets Continental Experience

First up at 17:00 GMT, Uganda will go toe-to-toe with Gambia in a match that pits aspiration against pedigree.

Uganda, who are chasing their maiden qualification to the U-17 World Cup, have turned heads at this year’s AFCON with a spirited display of organisation and attacking intent.

For Gambia, a nation with World Cup experience at youth level in 2005 and 2009, Saturday’s clash is a chance to reclaim its place on the global stage.

The Young Scorpions bring resilience and experience, but they’ll need to dig deep against a Ugandan side hungry for history.

Angola vs Egypt: A Clash of Ambition and Redemption

Later in the evening, Angola take on Egypt in a match brimming with tension and promise.

Angola’s youth setup has been growing steadily, and a World Cup berth would mark a huge statement for the nation’s footballing future.

Meanwhile, Egypt, one of Africa’s most passionate footballing countries, is aiming to return to the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time since 1997.

Fresh from an emotional comeback win over Cameroon in the group stage, the Pharaohs will be banking on their attacking form and mental fortitude.

Global Stakes on the Line

With the 2025 U-17 World Cup set to take place in Qatar from 3–27 November, only two of these four nations will get to continue their adventure on the world stage.

For the players, this opportunity could be life-changing, with scouts and clubs across the globe watching closely.

Africa will have a record 10 representatives at the global event, including the four semi-finalists already qualified from the U-17 AFCON.

For the remaining two spots, the stakes could not be higher.

U17 AFCON World Cup Play-Off Fixtures