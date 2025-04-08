CAF Champions League: Al Ahly, Sundowns and Pyramids face defining second legs

The road to the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League continues on Tuesday as four clubs look to overturn deficits while others aim to defend narrow leads in what promises to be thrilling second-leg showdowns.

The quarter-finals of the 2024/25 edition reach a boiling point as the clubs gear up for the decisive second-leg clashes to determine who advances to the final four of Africa’s premier club competition.

Sundowns seek to shut the door on Esperance

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns carry a narrow 1-0 lead into hostile territory as they prepare to face Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis in Rades.

The first-leg advantage gives coach Miguel Cardoso’s men a slight cushion, but they’ll need to be resolute to avoid a repeat of last season’s semi-final heartbreak.

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile, known for his tireless work rate, and Brazilian playmaker Lucas Ribeiro remain key figures in Sundowns’ attacking blueprint.

The Tshwane side will rely on their continental experience to fend off a desperate Esperance outfit chasing their fifth Champions League crown.

Esperance, under the stewardship of Maher Kanzari, must find their cutting edge. Star man Youcef Belaïli shoulders the creative burden, while the Tunisian crowd will play their part in urging the hosts towards an improbable comeback.

The Blood and Gold know that overturning a first-leg deficit is no easy task, but they’ve done it before—and won’t shy away from the challenge.

MC Alger look for revenge against Orlando Pirates

MC Alger face an uphill climb after falling 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in the first leg in Algiers. The return leg in South Africa poses a stern test for the Algerians, who must now deliver a strong away performance to stay in contention.

Coach José Riveiro’s Pirates are favourites going into the second leg in Johannesburg.

The Buccaneers showed defensive steel in the first meeting, and fans will be hoping to see a return to the scoresheet for the likes of Evidence Makgopa or perhaps even a surprise comeback appearance from Monnapule Saleng, who recently returned to training after a lengthy absence.

MC Alger will look to channel belief and character to defy the odds on the road and turn the tie in their favour.

Pyramids FC poised but cautious in Morocco

Egypt’s Pyramids FC hold the most comfortable lead of the quarter-finalists, after cruising to a 4-1 victory over Morocco’s Royal Army in Cairo.

The attacking trio of Ibrahim Adel, Ramadan Sobhi, and Fiston Mayele were devastating, and coach Krunoslav Jurcic will be keen for his side to finish the job in Rabat.

But despite the deficit, Royal Army—coached by Alexandre Santos—still believe in the magic of Moroccan soil. They'll be banking on a fast start to unsettle the visitors.

The encounter comes amid heightened tensions between the clubs, who have exchanged formal complaints over fan restrictions and stadium access.

Al Ahly wary of upset as Al Hilal prepare ambush in Nouakchott

Record champions Al Ahly head into their second-leg tie with Sudan’s Al Hilal with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Cairo.

But the Red Devils know they are walking into a storm in Nouakchott, where Al Hilal will host the return fixture due to security concerns in Sudan.

Coach Marcel Koller will expect more fluidity in attack, where Achraf Bencharki, Imam Ashour, and Wissam Abu Ali must be clinical.

Veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy remains a calming presence at the back.

Al Hilal, led by Florent Ibenge, have ambitions of reaching their first semi-final since 2015. With talents like Mohamed Abdel-Rahman "El Gharbal", Jean-Claude, and Khadem Diaw, the Sudanese outfit is well-equipped to make life difficult for the Cairo giants.

The battle lines are drawn across the continent. From Pretoria to Rades and from Rabat to Nouakchott, African football fans can expect drama, grit, and unforgettable moments as the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League quarter-finals reach their climax.