Black Stars glory to Leicester woes: Jordan Ayew’s tale of triumph and misery

By Graphic Sports
TUE, 08 APR 2025

In a season marked by heartbreak and heroics, Jordan Ayew is living two very different realities — one in the English Premier League, the other in Ghana’s famous yellow jersey.

While his Leicester City side continues to sink deeper into the relegation mire, Ayew’s star is rising with the Black Stars, where he’s rediscovered his spark, reclaimed the captain’s armband and is leading Ghana’s charge back to the FIFA World Cup.

Last Wednesday night, amidst Leicester’s seventh straight game without a goal, the 33-year-old Ghanaian forward carved his name into Premier League history with his 300th appearance — a bittersweet milestone that captured both the agony and glory of his contrasting football journey.

His Leicester side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium — another painful chapter in Leicester’s dismal return to the English topflight — a shocking run that has left fans disillusioned and the club teetering on the edge of relegation.

With just 17 points from 30 games, the Foxes sit second-bottom on the league table, staring down the barrel of a swift return to the Championship.

  • Season of contrasts

Yet, amid the chaos last Wednesday, Ayew stood tall. The Black Stars skipper’s 300th Premier League game was a monumental achievement – not just for himself, but for Ghanaian and African football.

Since his debut in the 2015/16 season with Aston Villa, Ayew has featured for Swansea City, Crystal Palace and now Leicester. The Ghanaian has become a symbol of endurance and professionalism in one of the toughest leagues in the world. Since making his Premier League debut a decade ago, the Black Stars captain has racked up 41 goals and 25 assists in the competition, placing him among the top five Ghanaians with the most goal contributions.

Only Ivorian duo Kolo Touré (352) and Wilfried Zaha (305) have more Premier League appearances than Ayew among African players.

  • Relegation threat

However, the celebration of Ayew’s milestone has been overshadowed by Leicester’s downward spiral.

The club’s inability to score or secure points has become alarming and with Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Southampton already relegated, tonight’s league clash at home against Newcastle United is now a must-win for the Foxes.

Interestingly, while Ayew has been fighting fires at club level, he has been a man reborn on the international stage.

As captain of the Black Stars, he has led Ghana to the summit of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, scoring five goals and providing four assists in just six matches.

He is currently the second-highest scorer in the African qualifiers – a remarkable turnaround from his club fortunes.

Ayew’s leadership has helped re-ignite belief in the national team, with the Stars firmly back in contention to book a place at the next World Cup.

As the qualifiers head into their crucial final stages in September and October, Ayew’s red-hot form for Ghana may well be the spark needed to inspire Leicester’s resurgence – while keeping Ghana’s 2026 World Cup dream very much alive.

Ayew’s Premier League Stats:

  • Appearances: 300
  • Goals: 41
  • Assists: 25
  • Wins: 80
  • Losses: 147

