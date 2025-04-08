U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites resume camping today ahead of tournament

Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will return to camp in Accra on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as they step up preparations for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team is regrouping after a week-long break following their participation in a three-nation tournament held in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Desmond Ofei will oversee the next phase of preparations, which will include intensive training sessions and a series of friendly matches in Accra.

These exercises are aimed at fine-tuning the squad before they head to Egypt for the continental tournament scheduled from April 26 to May 18, 2025.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A alongside Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a representative from the Central African Football Federations Union (UNIFFAC).

The Black Satellites will be chasing their fifth U-20 AFCON title, having previously emerged champions in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021.

Ghana also holds the distinction of being the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup, a feat they achieved in Egypt in 2009.

Below are the players invited for the camping: