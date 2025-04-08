ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites resume camping today ahead of tournament

Football News U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites resume camping today ahead of tournament
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, will return to camp in Accra on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, as they step up preparations for the upcoming U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team is regrouping after a week-long break following their participation in a three-nation tournament held in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Desmond Ofei will oversee the next phase of preparations, which will include intensive training sessions and a series of friendly matches in Accra.

These exercises are aimed at fine-tuning the squad before they head to Egypt for the continental tournament scheduled from April 26 to May 18, 2025.

Ghana has been drawn into Group A alongside Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, DR Congo, and a representative from the Central African Football Federations Union (UNIFFAC).

The Black Satellites will be chasing their fifth U-20 AFCON title, having previously emerged champions in 1993, 1999, 2009, and 2021.

Ghana also holds the distinction of being the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup, a feat they achieved in Egypt in 2009.

Below are the players invited for the camping:

48202593611-8cs1vjiuup-whatsapp-image-2025-04-08-at-13235-am-scaled.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 hours ago

Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery attack Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery...

6 hours ago

National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi

6 hours ago

Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj former Deputy Minister Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj for...

6 hours ago

National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence

6 hours ago

President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare

6 hours ago

Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo

6 hours ago

V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved

6 hours ago

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave

6 hours ago

North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu

6 hours ago

Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu appointed coordinator of scholarships for Bii-Kunuto Educational Fund Yagbonwura appoints Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu as coordinator of scholarships for...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line