Hard work helped me to earn Black Stars call-up - Hearts of Oak goalie Benjamin Asare

TUE, 08 APR 2025

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has attributed his recent call-up to the Black Stars to his unwavering commitment and hard work.

The 32-year-old was included in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches during the March international break.

Asare featured in both Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures, keeping clean sheets as the Black Stars cruised to a 5-0 victory over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium and followed it up with a 3-0 win against Madagascar in Morocco.

His solid performances between the sticks have earned him widespread acclaim from fans and football analysts, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Speaking on his inclusion, Asare expressed gratitude and emphasized the collective effort behind his success.

"What I will say is with the Black Stars, although it is by the grace of God that I got a call-up. What I will say is that first of all, I will say thank you to the supporters and management and most of the Ghana members, players, and the authorities," he said.

"The work I didn't do it alone, they helped me to get that achievement and also my determination is that when I am in the goalpost, it will not be easy to concede."

Asare, a former Great Olympics goalkeeper, also underscored the importance of consistency in his role.

"If you are a goalkeeper and you keep a clean sheet and don't concede goals, people will see it. So far, I will say my hard work helped me to get this call-up."

Looking ahead, Asare will aim to maintain his place in the national team. Ghana is set to compete in a four-nation tournament in June, before continuing their World Cup qualification campaign with matches against Chad and Mali in September.

