ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare grateful to Ghanaians after Black Stars call-up

Football News Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare grateful to Ghanaians after Black Stars call-up
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has extended heartfelt thanks to Ghanaians for their unwavering support, which he says was instrumental in his recent call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has been in outstanding form for both club and country, earning a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar during the March international window.

Asare delivered solid performances in both fixtures, keeping clean sheets and solidifying his status as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper—an achievement that has drawn widespread praise from fans and football pundits alike.

"What I will say is with the Black Stars, although it is by the grace of God that I got a call-up. What I will say is that first of all, I will say thank you to the supporters and management and most of the Ghana members, players, and the authorities.

"The work I didn't do it alone, they helped me to get that achievement and also my determination is that when I am in the goalpost, it will not be easy to concede."

He also highlighted the importance of consistency and hard work in reaching this milestone.

"If you are a goalkeeper and you keep a clean sheet and don't concede goals, people will see it. So far, I will say my hard work helped me to get this call-up," he added.

Looking ahead, Asare is focused on maintaining his place in the national team. Ghana is scheduled to participate in a four-nation tournament in June before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign against Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 later in September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 hours ago

Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery attack Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery...

6 hours ago

National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi

6 hours ago

Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj former Deputy Minister Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj for...

6 hours ago

National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence

6 hours ago

President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare

6 hours ago

Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo

6 hours ago

V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved

6 hours ago

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave

6 hours ago

North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu

6 hours ago

Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu appointed coordinator of scholarships for Bii-Kunuto Educational Fund Yagbonwura appoints Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu as coordinator of scholarships for...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line