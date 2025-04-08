Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare grateful to Ghanaians after Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has extended heartfelt thanks to Ghanaians for their unwavering support, which he says was instrumental in his recent call-up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has been in outstanding form for both club and country, earning a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar during the March international window.

Asare delivered solid performances in both fixtures, keeping clean sheets and solidifying his status as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper—an achievement that has drawn widespread praise from fans and football pundits alike.

"What I will say is with the Black Stars, although it is by the grace of God that I got a call-up. What I will say is that first of all, I will say thank you to the supporters and management and most of the Ghana members, players, and the authorities.

"The work I didn't do it alone, they helped me to get that achievement and also my determination is that when I am in the goalpost, it will not be easy to concede."

He also highlighted the importance of consistency and hard work in reaching this milestone.

"If you are a goalkeeper and you keep a clean sheet and don't concede goals, people will see it. So far, I will say my hard work helped me to get this call-up," he added.

Looking ahead, Asare is focused on maintaining his place in the national team. Ghana is scheduled to participate in a four-nation tournament in June before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign against Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 later in September.