We slightly lost focus - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after draw with Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has attributed his side’s 1-1 draw with Heart of Lions to a brief lapse in concentration early in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Ogum acknowledged that his team was slow to settle into the game and seemed too preoccupied with their opponent’s tactics.

"We played well, but there was just a slight loss of focus when we started the second half, which led to the equalizer," he told Peace FM.

"I think apart from that, we were very focused. We had a good structure, and we created some good counter-attack situations, which were very good for us, so I am okay with the way they played," he added.

Kotoko took the lead late in the first half through a composed finish by midfielder Justice Blay.

However, their advantage was quickly wiped out just two minutes after the restart, when Fawzi Ali netted the equalizer for Heart of Lions.

Despite the disappointing result, the Porcupine Warriors remain at the summit of the Ghana Premier League standings with 46 points from 25 matches.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bechem United in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.