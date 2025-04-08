NBA results: Detroit Pistons 117-127 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings boosted their NBA post-season hopes with a 127-117 win at the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine scored 43 points and DeMar DeRozan 37 for the Kings, who came from 18 points down to secure a third successive victory.

They remain ninth in the Western Conference, one win ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

Teams finishing from seventh to 10th qualify for next week's play-in tournament.

The only side who can deny the Kings are the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns, who have three fewer wins with four regular-season games remaining.

In the play-ins, seventh plays 10th and eighth meets ninth, with the winners progressing to the play-offs.

The Miami Heat, assured of a play-in place in the East, won 117-105 at home against the already eliminated Philadelphia 76ers, who suffered a 12th successive defeat.