ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NBA results: Detroit Pistons 117-127 Sacramento Kings

By BBC
Basketball Getty ImagesImage caption: Zach LaVine scored eight three-pointers
TUE, 08 APR 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Zach LaVine scored eight three-pointers

The Sacramento Kings boosted their NBA post-season hopes with a 127-117 win at the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine scored 43 points and DeMar DeRozan 37 for the Kings, who came from 18 points down to secure a third successive victory.

They remain ninth in the Western Conference, one win ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

Teams finishing from seventh to 10th qualify for next week's play-in tournament.

The only side who can deny the Kings are the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns, who have three fewer wins with four regular-season games remaining.

In the play-ins, seventh plays 10th and eighth meets ninth, with the winners progressing to the play-offs.

The Miami Heat, assured of a play-in place in the East, won 117-105 at home against the already eliminated Philadelphia 76ers, who suffered a 12th successive defeat.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery attack Traa community in shock after brutal murder of 16-year-old girl in armed robbery...

6 hours ago

National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi National Security uncovers concealed ECG equipment in Sekondi-Takoradi

6 hours ago

Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj former Deputy Minister Leaked nude video sparks GHC20million lawsuit against Abigail Kwarteng andj for...

6 hours ago

National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence National Security allegedly raids Bawumia’s aide-de-camp’s residence

6 hours ago

President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare President Mahama must suspend CJ if prima facie case is established – Ansa-Asare

6 hours ago

Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo Independent body should handle CJ appointments, dismissals — Ayikoi Otoo

6 hours ago

V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved V/R: President Mahama’s nominee for Ho West approved

6 hours ago

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave Vice President Prof. Jane Naana begins three-week medical leave

6 hours ago

North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu North East: GIS intercepts 25 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Bunkpurugu

6 hours ago

Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu appointed coordinator of scholarships for Bii-Kunuto Educational Fund Yagbonwura appoints Borejinkpr Muftawu Habibu as coordinator of scholarships for...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line