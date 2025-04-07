Heart of Lions are a formidable team - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has lauded Heart of Lions, labeling them as a strong and well-organized team following their 1-1 draw in a hard-fought Matchday 26 encounter on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum commended the Kpando-based club for their resilience and tactical discipline, especially in defense.

"I think if you look at Hearts of Lions, they are doing very well in the league. They are a very good side, a very formidable side," Narteh Ogum said.

"They have a very good defensive network. So it’s very difficult to score against them."

Reflecting on the away fixture, Ogum acknowledged the challenge of playing in Kpando, noting the impact of the home crowd and the difficulty of securing points on the road.

"So playing in Kpando, with them having the 12th man, and we taking the lead, and them coming back. Having a point here is okay," he added.

Kotoko initially took the lead through Justice Blay, but the hosts hit back quickly, with Ali Fawaz netting the equalizer to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

Despite the draw, the Porcupine Warriors remain at the summit of the Ghana Premier League with 46 points, while Heart of Lions sit third on 41 points.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United as they look to maintain their lead at the top, while Heart of Lions will travel to Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea.