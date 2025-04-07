Luka Doncic hits 30 points as LA Lakers beat Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic scored 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers dismantled their rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-99.

The Slovenian registered seven rebounds and six assists alongside his 30-point haul as the third-placed Lakers overcame league-leading Thunder.

The Lakers broke a franchise record by scoring 15 three-pointers during the first half to open up a 22-point lead at half-time.

Shooting guard Austin Reaves scored 20 points while LeBron James added 19 of his own as the Lakers moved quickly to secure one of the four remaining automatic play-off spots.

"Between Oklahoma and Cleveland, they're the best teams in the NBA," James said.

"Oklahoma are the number one team in the West so you can't let up no matter what the score is - they're always going to make a push. That's why they are where they are at this part of the season.

"So it's a really good win for us and we can build off it. We're just trying to build our habits right now, going into the final stretch of the year."

Anunoby's 32 points help Knicks beat Suns

Britain's OG Anunoby hit 32 points as the New York Knicks sealed a comfortable 112-98 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The 27-year-old found the bucket with 13 of his 17 shots, including a 20-point haul in the third quarter that included six three-pointers.

Jalen Brunson returned for the Knicks after missing the last 15 games with an ankle sprain.

The point guard hit 15 points and six assists during his 34 minutes of action.

LaVine shines as Kings stun Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost for just the 16th time this season as the Sacramento Kings pulled off a surprise 120-113 victory.

Zach LaVine top scored with 37 points for the Kings, including 11 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Ty Jerome hit 20 points for the Cavaliers after missing the last five games with a knee injury while Donovan Mitchell added 19 of his own.

The victory moved the Kings into ninth spot in the Western Conference as they aim for a spot in the play-offs.